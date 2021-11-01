Rwanda: Rugby - Sevens Tournament Set for November 13

The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) has confirmed it is organising a 7-a-side tournament, scheduled for November 13 at Amahoro Stadium.

Dubbed 'BigAnt Rugby Sevens', the one-day showpiece will mark the official return of Rugby competitions after a lengthy hiatus on different competitions since the first case of coronavirus was discovered in Rwanda in March last year.

A total of 14 teams, including eight in men's category and six in women's category, are expected to take part.

The eight clubs that will participate in the men's tournament include Kigali Sharks RFC, Lion de Fer RFC, Thousand Hills RFC, Resilience RFC, Puma RFC, Muhanga Thunders RFC, UR Grizzlies RFC and Burera Tigers RFC.

Meanwhile six teams also confirmed their participation in the women's tournament. They include Kigali Sharks RFC, Lion de Fer RFC, Ruhango Women RFC, Muhanga Thunders RFC, Resilience RFC and UR College of Medicine and Health Sciences Rwamagana Campus.

Rugby competitions were delayed longer than some other sports disciplines because there is increased risk for Covid-19 spread in direct physical contact sports, and due to the fact that it involves many players.

But after putting Standard Operating Protocols in place, the federation was allowed to resume activities and competitions.

According to Tharcisse Kamanda, the Rwanda Rugby federation president, men's teams will be pooled into two groups of four and the top two in each group will progress to the semifinals.

The semi-finalists will eliminate each other to decide who reaches the finals.

Meanwhile, the federation is looking into whether women's teams can play between each other with the top team to be crowned champions.

"Because the number of women's teams is small to play in groups, we could let them play between them and then announce the team with the most points as the champions. Playing in groups is unlikely but it remains a possibility," Kamanda told Times Sport.