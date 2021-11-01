Nigeria: Govt Reiterates Commitment to Strategic Maritime Capacity Development Programme

The federal government through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has renewed its commitment to the nation's maritime capacity development programme to bridge the skill gaps in the sector.

As part of the effort towards the policy, the NIMASA' third phase of the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) has sent over 200 youths overseas for international maritime training.

Performing the flag-off for the NSDP programme in Lagos, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, charged the selected youth to be good ambassadors of the country as they departs the country.

Ameachi, who also expressed his delight on the programme as part of the government's effort to increase capacity development, urged NIMASA to consider some maritime training institutions in the country subsequently.

Specifically, he said, "Everything that needs to be said has been said, in fact the gentleman from PortHarcourt read my address; that is exactly what I wanted to say. He even added what I want to say that as you proceed in your assignment as NIMASA always remember that there are training institutions in the country.

Like he said, you should send some people to him, the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, and some overseas to see how it goes.

"For you the young women and men that is graduating congratulations, I pray you get jobs, because we are still battling with some that have graduated that have not gotten sea time and I hope you have been given sea time, and if not I hope the DG NIMASA will arrange for sea time for those who have not gotten sea time."

"For those who are leaving, I will give an experience I have. We send about 150 students to China; about four of them are back to the country, why? They were caught with drugs, please do not embarrass the country as you are now ambassadors of Nigeria and not just NIMASA," he noted.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamol, stressed that the programme is part of the FG's initiative to bridge the capacity gap in the maritime sector across the six geopolitical zones.

"Seafarers have the potential to add to our national economy. Today it becomes more important that the 200 youths standing before us today now bear the major burden on their shoulders.

"Government is making this huge investment in all ramifications for you in order to position our country for the blue economy. The training you will receive and the certification you will achieve will put you into the global shipping market place and enable you to ultimately contribute your prospective quota to the expansion and diversification of the national economy, " he said.

Reiterating the Minister's view on Sea time training, the NIMASA DG, said it would be part of the programme "so that there is no waiting time , students will learn for a period determined for the institution to embark on voyages ranging from three to six months and go back to school. This is against the standard in the past where cadets complete training and wait for allotment and call-up onboard; this is the kind of change that will be introduced in the NSDP third phase."

Earlier, the Founder, Charkin Maritime Academy, Dr. Charles Wami, urged the regulatory agency to consider local Training centers in the programme.

"We have international training institutions in the country that can help the nation meet its target in the maritime sector. So, please in the future consider these training centers in the country. For the private sector the programme would be successful if there is continuous collaboration between the agency and the various stakeholders in the sector in the areas of sea-time and certificate of competency (CoC), "he said.

Commenting on the programme, the Managing Director, NLNG Ship Mamagement Limited, Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed, noted that since inception NSDP has trained over 2000 cadets that are working in different sector of the global maritime industry.

Represented by the Head Business Development and Strategy, Oladipo Egbeyemi, he urged the cadets to embrace professionalism, "we believe working with NIMASA can sustainably increased the number of qualified Nigerian in the global maritime industry," he said.