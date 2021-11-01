Nigeria: NDLEA Foils Plots to Airlift Drugs Into UK

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have scuttled efforts of drug cartels in the country to airlift drugs concealed in black soap into United Kingdom(UK).

A press statement yesterday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi said desperate efforts by drug cartels to export different quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis to London, UK through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos have been scuttled by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He said narcotic officers of the agency had on Thursday 28th October during outward routine clearance of cargo at NAHCO export shed of the airport intercepted 20 parcels of cocaine weighing 1.2 kilogrammes concealed in packets of Zee black soap; 23 parcels of heroin weighing 1.4 kilogrammes hidden in packets of Zee black soap and 39 parcels of 2.35 kilogrammes methamphetamine concealed in Dudu -Osun black soap packets.

He noted that few days earlier, October 21, a similar cargo had been intercepted at the NAHCO shed of the MMIA, where 7.35 kilogrammes of cannabis concealed inside some tablets of Dudu Osun black soap were recovered, with no fewer than three suspects have so far been arrested in connection to the seizures.

Babafemi, also revealed that Mariam Adetilewa Dirisu, a nursing mother who claims to be a part-time 400-level student of International Studies and Diplomacy at the University of Benin, barely a week after she was arrested and granted bail for attempting to smuggle drugs concealed in cassava flour meal called 'akpu' into NDLEA cell for a suspect in custody, has again been arrested for trafficking in five kilogrammes skunk and 8.1 grammes of Molly.

He said the 35-year-old mother of a-two-month-old-baby was first arrested on October 21, by the Edo State Command of the agency, with the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) directing on the same day that she should be counselled and released immediately because of the young baby she was carrying.

Babafemi, said a controlled delivery operation carried out by operatives of the Delta state Command of the agency on Saturday 30th October again led to the arrest of Mariam who had ordered for the drugs from Lagos even while still on bail for an earlier offence.

The spokesman said in Ondo State, no less than 1,645 kilogrammes of cannabis were seized in three interdiction operations in parts of the state.

He disclosed that operatives had on 28th October stormed Emure cannabis farm camp where 313 kilogrammes of cannabis were seized and seven suspects: Paul Godwin; Michael Nnaji; Ezugu Lucky; Omolu Sunday; Simon Taiwo; David Udofia; and M. Suleiman were arrested.

He said operatives had the previous day raided the Ipele-Idoani forest where 534 kilogrammes of abandoned compressed cannabis were recovered just as a total of 798 kilogrammes of cannabis were seized from two suspects; Gbenga Falodun and Faseyitan Opeyemi at Ikare junction, Owo area of the state.

He said also recovered from them include a white Mercedes Benz truck Lagos LSR 06 XW and monetary exhibit of N20, 000.

He said in another clampdown at least two suspected fake security agents; Umar Ibrahim and Sadiq Abubakar as well as their accomplice, Auwal Hassan have been arrested in Kogi state while conveying a total of 105.4 kilogrammes of cannabis from Ondo state to Kaduna on Saturday 30th October in a Mercedes Benz C 180 car with registration number Abuja BWR 924 KH.

Babafemi also disclosed that raids at three black spots in Oshodi, Ikeja and Ogba areas of Lagos State on 23rd October led to the arrest of a 15-year-old female SS II student of Idi - Araba Senior High School, Walaka Adams, who was arrested at No. 72 Mafoluku Road, Oshodi, with 100 grammes of cannabis sativa; Sodiq Ganun, a 24-year-old welder with 200 grammes of cannabis at the same address and Tajudeen Azeez, arrested at Ipodo, Ikeja, with 9 grammes of cocaine.

He said at a drug joint in Ogba area of Ikeja, different quantities of abandoned drugs such as molly, Rohypnol and codeine based syrup were recovered.

Meanwhile, Marwa while commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Delta, Ondo, Kogi and Lagos Commands of the agency for not resting on their oars, charged them and their counterparts in other Commands to remain resolute in the ongoing efforts to cut access and availability of illicit drugs across the country.