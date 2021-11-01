Tanzania: Mwinyi's Appointees Pledge Timely Justice Delivery

THE new Zanzibar's Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Salma Ali Hassan and the Judge of High Court Muumin Khamis Kombo have pledged to work closely with Judiciary officials in speeding up hearing of cases in the isles.

The duo made the statement yesterday shortly after taking the oath of office that was administered by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi at the Zanzibar State House in Unguja.

They were sworn in together with Zanzibar's Deputy Director of Public Prosecution (DDPP) Mwanamkaa Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The appointees also assured of their willingness to tender a full cooperation with civil societies and public institutions on intensifying the fight against gender and sexual violence against women and children.

In attendance at the swearing in event were the Zanzibar Second Vice-President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdalla, Attorney General Dr Talib Mwinyi Haji and Speaker of the House of Representatives Zubeir Ali Maulid.

Others were the Zanzibar Chief Secretary, Eng Zena Ahmed Said, Muft Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaab as well as ministers of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

Others in attendance were the Urban West Regional Commissioner, Mr Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa, heads of security and defence forces, Judiciary staff, and leaders of political parties as well as families of the appointees.