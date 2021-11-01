Tanzania: Tamwa Applauds Udom Response Over Sexual Corruption Allegations

THE Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA) has applauded the University of Dodoma's response to an event in which students accused a lecturer of sexual corruption.

TAMWA Executive Director, Dr Rose Reuben, said the organisation was strongly condemning the actions while praising the leadership of the University of Dodoma (UDOM) for taking bold action against the lecturer and advising the university's leadership to put in place approaches to prevent similar acts in the future.

TAMWA wants the law to take its course after the investigation is completed so that it can serve as a lesson to other lecturers who mistreat girls, according to Dr Reuben.

"We also urge the PCCB to continue working with stakeholders to educate the public about sexual corruption and other forms of sexual harassment," she said.

She stated that a statement published by the institution following the spread of text messages about the incident on social media admitting that the lecturer conducted such behaviours, showing that sexual corruption exists at the university.

"As an institution that condemns sexual harassment and corruption, we condemn the occurrence, that violates public service values and, more especially, the mistreatment of girls at the university," she said.

Similarly, TAMWA condemns such behaviours, which have not only harmed girls' career prospects, but have also caused infectious diseases, depression, and stifled women's development.

TAMWA surveyed in 2019 to determine sexual corruption in newsrooms, businesses, and higher education institutions and discovered that the problem is widespread.

It further stated that victims of sexual corruption have remained silent for a variety of reasons, including fear of losing their jobs, being expelled from school, or failing their exams.

Basil Mswahili, a lecturer at UDOM, has been suspended from all activities, including teaching, following charges of sexual corruption.

A text message has been circulating on social media since October 26 this year, claiming that they caught the lecturer in the act with one of his students, demanding sex to award her scores in her supplementary examinations.

Mr Mswahili was suspended with effect from October 25 because of the allegations, according to a statement released by the university's public relations section on October 28.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lecturer was also suspended from all academic duties until the inquiry into the claims was concluded, according to the statement.

"In compliance with norms and regulations, the institution has taken appropriate disciplinary action." Reads the statement,

Last year, the PCCB charged Jackob Nyangusi, a UDOM Assistant Lecturer, with sex corruption allegations involving a student.

According to the PCCB, the lecturer was arrested on October 3, 2018, at around 9 p.m. at his home in the Nyumba 300 area of the city, just minutes before completing his mission with a first-year student seeking a Bachelor of Arts and Environment Studies.

The corruption watchdog obtained evidence that the Assistant Lecturer had solicited a sex bribe in order to help a first-year student pass an examination. They put the accused person in the spotlight and were able to apprehend him before he could engage in sexual activity with his student.