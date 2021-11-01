Tanzania: TFF Directs Better Use of CAF B Diploma

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) has encouraged the newly trained CAF B Diploma coaches to use the acquired knowledge in transforming the country's football to meet modern demands.

This was said by the federation's Secretary General Kidao Wilfred when he recently closed the fruitful coaching course in Morogoro which saw 25 football coaches accorded their diplomas.

"To graduate is one thing and to practice what you have learnt is also another thing. When you go out there, you should not just complain about why we have many foreign coaches in the country but rather do your job.

"Go there and work hard to change things. We want you to dominate the coaching industry in the country not through favour but rather because of your abilities over the foreign trainers," he said.

He added: "Do not thrive to be good coaches on the field alone but we want you to shine even outside the pitch. Your qualities on and off the pitch will help much to advance our football standards."

Again, Kidao expressed his happiness upon seeing that most of the graduates were former decorated football players in the country who did a marvellous job during their playing time.

"It's good to see some of retired national team 'Taifa Stars' players be part of the beneficiaries of this important course and this is what we want to see because they have potential to scale up our football," he said.

One of the graduates Ahmed Juma thanked TFF for organising the training while insisting that there is no way football levels can be uplifted without first investing in nurturing competitive coaches.

He then urged the federation to continue setting up such courses in order to generate many well trained football coaches thereby creating employment opportunities to people.

In another related development, TFF have announced to run two other football coaching courses to be held in November this year.

They are CAF C Diploma to be held in Dar es Salaam from November 20th and CAF B Diploma scheduled in Morogoro from November 22nd whereby those who want to study CAF C Diploma will pay 500,000/- while those for CAF B Diploma will pay 800,000/- respectively.