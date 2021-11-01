Tanzania: Kurasini Heat Sink Bravehearts in Bal Duel

TANZANIAN envoys in the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Kurasini Heat began their campaign on high tone after downsizing Malawian giants, Bravehearts in their opener.

Staged at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium's Indoor court in Dar es Salaam on Friday, Kurasini Heat humiliated Bravehearts 54-27 in their Group E battle.

The winners started strongly to take a 13-7 lead in the first quarter and went on to register 23-15 lead at the breather.

In the last three minutes of the third quarter, Bravehearts managed to score a point, while at same period their opponents scored 11 points that help Kurasini Heat maintain their lead to 37-19 and grabbed 54-27 victory at the end.

Erick Lugalo scored 16 points that helped Kurasini Heat command the game. He managed three-point throws four times.

Enrico Augstino scored 12 points; Alinani Msongole added 10 points while Fadhil Chuma led in catching rebounds by doing it 14 times.

In Group D's opening game at same day, New Stars of Burundi beat South Sudan's Cobra Sport 67- 46.

Kurasini Heat's star Lugola said after his team stamped a flying start that they are committed to intensify their victory today when they play City Oilers of Uganda.

However, Lugola did not hesitate to congratulate their coaches Evarist Mapunda and Mohamed Yusuph for the great work they did connect them for a short period of preparation.

"We have played with great cooperation and while we know Tanzanians want to see us emerge victorious," said Lugola.

The game was witnessed by Temeke District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo, who led Tanzanians to support the Kurasini Heat.

Kurasini Heat win has been hailed by Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) President Phares Magesa who said he was happy to see the team record the first victory.

"I met leaders and coaches of Kurasini Heats after the opening game. I encouraged them and players to work harder for the success by winning all the games to lead the group.

"After doing that, we can now start preparations for the second round which we still working on to insure is staged in Tanzania," said Magesa.

He also urged fans to come out in large number to cheer Kurasini Heat as they are doing good work for the country.

The league which runs in partnership between FIBA Africa and the NBA, its first round qualifiers involve six teams; three each in Group D and E.

Sunday final game will see Cobras (Sudan) taking on Ulinzi Warriors (Kenya) before Kurasini Heat challenge Oilers (Uganda) at 8pm.