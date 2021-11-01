Tanzania: Premier League - Going Gets Tough for KMC

DESPITE a bumpy start in the on-going NBC Premier League, KMC remain confident they will overcome the nightmares and get back on the right track.

The Kinondoni-based side are without a win from their five opening fixtures as they have just managed two draws to collect 2 points hence; the tide is high for them as the league marathon gathers pace.

Their recent poor performance in the league was a 1-0 loss to Kagera Sugar at Uhuru Stadium in the city over the weekend, a venue they use for their home matches which is slowly going against them as far as stamping positive results is concerned.

Speaking after the downfall, KMC Assistant Coach Ahmed Ally said they lost concentration in the first half of which their opponents used it as an advantage to score a goal.

"We were not good because we have surrendered all three points from our home venue to the guest team, therefore we need to analyse ourselves about this trend of poor results.

"We need to correct ourselves on how to use the chances we create by scoring goals and how to defend. But, we still have a chance to do well in the contest provided we wake up from this unconvincing performance," he said.

His compatriot for Kagera Sugar Francis Baraza hailed his players for the victory saying they have succeeded to maintain a third back to back clean- sheet.

"I have already told them (players) that in order to avoid playoffs, we need to record as many clean- sheets as possible and I am glad to see that they are adhering to this," he said.

He however described KMC as a good side too only that they failed to get tangible results on the day while pointing out that the season's league is very competitive with each team eager to get essential three points.

From five matches, Kagera Sugar have picked eight points from two wins, two draws and one loss with coach Baraza insisting that they want to finish the season in the top four pack.