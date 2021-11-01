Tanzania: How Pupils Performed in 2021 Standard Seven Exams

THE National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) on Saturday announced results for the 2021 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), which indicate that pass rates have increased by 8.89 per cent, with Dar es Salaam emerging the best in overall ranking.

A total of 907,802 out of 1,107,460 pupils who sat for the exams, equivalent to 81.97 per cent, passed the examination.

Announcing the results in Dar es Salaam, NECTA Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde explained that 574,704 of those who passed were girls while the remaining 532,756 were boys.

"1,108,023 candidates of registered candidates took the exam. Of these, 574,998 were girls and boys were 533,025. Some 24,061 candidates did not take the exams due to various reasons, including absenteeism and illness. Of these, 9,616 are girls and 14,445 are boys," he noted.

In 2020, a total of 833,672 out of 1,008,307 pupils who sat for the exams, equivalent to 82.68 per cent passed the examination.

The exams were conducted on September 8-9, 2021.

Dar es Salaam came out on top in the overall national ranking, followed by Iringa and Mbeya in third and fourth, respectively. Arusha, Njombe, Kilimanjaro, Katavi, Lindi, Simiyu, and Coastal are among the top 10 regions.

Boys have outsmarted girls, according to the results, just as they did last year, when a boy, Eluleki Haule from St Anne Marie in the Dar es Salaam Region, was named the best performer among the top ten students.

The other best students with their schools in the brackets are Happy Deus, John Charles, Joshua Jacob (Twibhoki - Mara), Eva Chengula (Fountain of Joy - Dar es Salaam), Joctan Matara, Barnaba Magoto (Twibhoki - Mara), Rahma Juma (Mtuki Highland - Dar es Salaam), Juliana Shimbala (St Joseph's - Dar es Salaam) and Jackline Manfredy (Masaka - Dar es Salaam).

The results also reflect the usual pattern, with private schools holding on to their dominance over public schools. Mara region Graiyaki Primary School emerged the best, followed by St Peter Claver and Rocken Hill from Kagera and Shinyanga in that order.

Kemebos school from Kagera was number four, Bishop Caeser from Kager came in number five, Kwema Modern from Shinyanga number six, St Magret from Arusha came in number seven, Waja Springs from Geita number eight, Kadama in Geita number nine, while Chalinze Modern Islamic in Coastal region came in number ten.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Msonde went on to say that the results show that candidates' performance in all subjects is good, with Mathematics, Kiswahili, Science and Technology, Social Studies and other subjects performing above average except for the English Language, which performed below average.

"Except for the English Language, which has a pass rate of 48.02 per cent, the results show that performance in all subjects is above average." Candidates excelled in the subject of Kiswahili, with an 88.50 per cent pass rate," he noted.

He stated that the Council will conduct an in-depth analysis of the results for each subject and produce publications that will be distributed to education stakeholders, including all primary schools in the country, to enable teachers to use analytical information to improve teaching and learning in schools.

According to him, the Council withheld the exam results of 128 candidates who experienced problems or became ill and were unable to complete the exam for all or some subjects. In compliance with section 32 (1) of the Examination Rules, the relevant candidates have been given another opportunity to take the PSLE in 2022.

Dr Msonde went on to say that the council has annulled the results of the 393 candidates who were caught cheating under section 30 (2) (b) of the Examination Regulations, as well as Section 5 (2) I and (j) of the Examinations Council Act chapter 107.

In addition, the Council has advised the appropriate authorities to take action against all those involved in fraud in one way or another, following the Code of Ethics for Public Servants and the laws of the country.