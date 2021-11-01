Kenya: Kiprop, Kipketer Reign Supreme at Stanchart Nairobi Marathon

Elisha Kiprop had a second bite of the cherry as he fought off tough competition from Alphonce Kigen and Joshua Kogo to win the 2021 Stanchart Nairobi Marathon on Sunday.

The 2018 winner Kiprop clocked 2:11:07 and he was joined on the podium four seconds later by Kigen, as Kogo crossed the finish line in 2:11:14.

Speaking after the race, Kiprop, who started his training in June, expressed his joy at winning the marathon again and stated that he is not in a hurry to move on to other races.

"It feels great to win again but I would like to focus on my training before competing again," he said.

The women's 42km race was won by Valentine Kipketer in a time of 2:30:01. Naomi Maiyo finished second over two minutes later with a time of 2:32:22. Beatrice Cheptoo fought off a strong challenge from Rebecca Cheptegei of Uganda to finish third in 2:32:33. Cheptegei followed three seconds later.

In her post-race remarks, Valentine said that she registered for the marathon after missing the deadline for the Amsterdam marathon.

"After failing to compete in the Amsterdam marathon, I decided to compete in this marathon and I am happy to win in my first attempt," she told Nation Sport.

In the men's 21km wheelchair race, Samuel Kuria defended his crown, while John Wambua finished second in his maiden appearance. Milton Ilahuya was third. Kuria finished with a time of 1:31:09. Wambua finished six minutes later in 1:37:15, while Ilahuya clocked 1:40:20.

The women's wheelchair race was won by Caroline Wanjira who clocked 2:11:58. Rahel Akoth Alar was second in 2:23:05. Eunice Atieno came in third at 2:39:10.

The National Police Service won the Corporate Relay. The Kenya Forest Service were second as KDF wound up third.