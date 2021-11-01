Nigeria: Group Advocates Collaborative Efforts to Tackle Covid-19 Pandemic

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), a not-for-profit organisation, has expressed desire to raise resources to effectively complement the national COVID-19 pandemic response in Nigeria.

The group said in said it has emerged as an aggregator, building collaborative efforts to help curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every action by the NSSF is planned and geared towards the objective to help transform the lives of vulnerable Nigerians, strengthen healthcare systems and reskill the Nigerian workforce," the group noted.

It explained that in the light of the unprecedented challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the private sector needs to ramp up efforts to complement the government's efforts and help coordinate the response.

NSSF noted that it is leading and coordinating efforts to drive vaccine equity, tackle vaccine hesitancy and create awareness about the urgency, adding that it seeks the support of all Nigerians especially the private sector.

It said: "True there are various initiatives ongoing to tackle the menace of the COVID pandemic, but the NSSF is in active collaboration with a broad section of partners to reach vulnerable members of the society. The emphasis is on 'vulnerable members of the society.'

"Today NSSF is working with carefully selected partners to ensure equitable distribution and application of the vaccinations as well as adequate education and awareness about the benefits of getting vaccinated. The NSSF in a bid to improve vaccine equity and boost COVID-19 vaccine access for vulnerable Nigerians recently donated N300 million to support the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) COVID-19 vaccination programme in Nigeria. The donation is expected to help secure an additional one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians during the Phase 3 rollout of the vaccination programme. It is also expected to promote adequate education and awareness about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

"The best part about the NSSF is that it is open to collaborating with both individuals and corporations. Nigerians from walks of life can support the NSSF by pledging support and actively making a difference. The more, the merrier.

"The NSSF, a not-for-profit organisation set up as a result of a partnership between the Global Citizen, an international advocacy organisation, and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), an agency of the federal government of Nigeria set up to manage funds above budgeted hydrocarbon revenues, is emerging as a reference point for the COVID-19 pandemic response in Nigeria."