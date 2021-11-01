Kenya: Uasu Backs George Magoha on Proposed Changes in Public Varsities Management

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has thrown its weight behind Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha's proposals to have more powers in the management of public universities, including the appointment of vice-chancellors and control over councils.

Prof Magoha is proposing radical changes in the Universities Act of 2012 to give him the powers to appoint VCs after a competitive hiring process. He says this will ensure transparency and accountability through the proposed Universities Amendment Bill 2021.

Uasu has in the past clashed with the CS over the reforms and management of the public universities. The union has vowed to support the proposed changes which will change the appointment of university top managers and council members.

However, Uasu suggested that the interview process of all vice-chancellors of public universities should be conducted in an open forum for purposes of transparency and accountability.

"Our wish as Uasu is to see future interviews of the public universities VCs conducted in the public like the way interviews of judges are done because these are public institutions and governance and management of these institutions is critical," said Uasu national chairperson Grace Nyongesa.

She added: "We must have proper systems put in place to fix checks and balances for the better management of the institutions."

Interviewing panel

"As a union, we think there should be a special panel to appoint public universities vice-chancellors where key stakeholders like Uasu are represented in the interviewing panel," said Ms Nyongesa.

She said this is one of the union's major proposals in the proposed changes that Education CS wants to introduce in the management of public universities.

"We would like to have a union member in the interviewing panel because the management of the public universities, as constituted today, is a major concern to the union," said Ms Nyongesa.

She added: "It was a big mistake to vest the appointment of VCs with the Public Service Commission (PSC) without involving other key stakeholders like unions. We don't know what goes on after the interviews. When stakeholders are involved, they will interrogate the interviewees deeply on the issues that are pertinent to them."

Ms Nyongesa allayed fears that if the CS is given sweeping powers to have a final say on who will be the VC of a public university, he or she might abuse the powers.

"That should not be a big issue because the CS will work in consultation with the stakeholders and this will minimise cases where interested parties move to court to challenge the appointment of VCs over lack of transparency," said Ms Nyongesa.

Financial management

The union boss said the financial management in public universities remains a thorny issue.

"When you have VCs who don't want to implement the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as ordered by the court then we're having a big problem in these public institutions," she said.

Uasu said Prof Magoha must have powers to appoint and fire the council members but cautioned the CS against micromanaging the councils.

"Some decisions made by these councils are not good for the management of the institutions. The CS must have control over the councils.

"When unions are frustrated by the management of the university, they are supposed to talk to the councils to intervene but some councils don't listen to the unions and students. They only want to listen to the VCs and whatever they hear is final. Where do other stakeholders run to in such a stalemate? Stakeholders must have an alternative way to resolve stalemates and that is why the CS should have powers to intervene," said Ms Nyongesa

Ms Nyongesa cited the recent council decision by the University of Nairobi to increase fees and reorganise departments.

The Uasu boss urged Parliament to pass the proposed law as the public institutions are key in the training of future human resources for this country.