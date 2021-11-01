Kenya: MSF Suspends Medical Activities in Ituri Province After Attack

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has suspended services in parts of Ituri Province in eastern DR Congo after its staff was attacked the region.

"We are shocked, this is the second serious incident in a few months in this area, and this time directly against a vehicle clearly identified as medical and humanitarian," said Frédéric Lai Manantsoa, head of mission of Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières, MSF in French) in Ituri.

Two people were injured in the attack and MSF activities have been temporarily suspended in the area.

"On October 28, 2021, Doctors Without Borders team of five people travelled to the Bambu health zone to assist isolated populations in Ituri province. On the way back, at around 3.50pm, unidentified armed men fired at their vehicle, injuring two staff in the right armpit and pelvis," said a statement from MSF.

The convoy was shot despite the vehicles visibly displaying the identifiers and MSF emblems.

Last June, the Boga General Referral Hospital, a vital health facility in the region, was looted and destroyed, the press release added.

"In Ituri, Doctors Without Borders are supporting four general hospitals, 12 health centres, three health posts and 32 community care sites in the health zones of Drodro, Nizi and Angumu for the treatment of pediatric diseases, malnutrition, malaria, sexual violence and mental health," notes Doctors without borders.

The province under siege has been experiencing attacks by several rebel groups.

Meanwhile, officials claim that "the security situation remains calm and under the control of the Defence Forces throughout the country".

On Friday Deputy Minister of Defence Seraphine Kilubu Kutuna said that "the pressure remains constant on all rebel groups who attack the civilian population".

While officials report that more rebel strongholds are being recaptured by the Congolese army, civil society in Ituri gives alarming figures on insecurity in Ituri.

Civil society says that since January 2021, at least 500 civilians have been killed and several houses burnt down in Ituri.