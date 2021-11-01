Nigeria: Why We Impeached Plateau Speaker - Majority Leader

1 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The Majority Leader of Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Naanlong Gapyil, has provided an insight into the circumstances leading to the impeachment of a former Speaker of the House, Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok.

Hon. Abok was removed last week in a controversial circumstance and he said his removal was illegal.

But speaking with newsmen yesterday in Lagos, the majority leader explained that Hon. Abok was removed for "financial misappropriation, dictatorial tendencies and gross incompetence."

He told reporters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos that the former Speaker used his position as speaker to; "Corruptly enrich himself and develop his personal political empire, thereby frustrating policies that could have engendered development to the state."

Gapyil accused the former speaker of shutting down the House for three months and finding a home in the major opposition party, noting that these acts culminated in his removal.

Daily Trust reports that these allegations were previously raised in a petition sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by a group.

But the impeached speaker dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

However, the majority leader, who represents Mikang district in the House, insisted the speaker was properly removed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X