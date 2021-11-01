Nigeria: Why We Impeached Plateau Speaker - Majority Leader

The Majority Leader of Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Naanlong Gapyil, has provided an insight into the circumstances leading to the impeachment of a former Speaker of the House, Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok.

Hon. Abok was removed last week in a controversial circumstance and he said his removal was illegal.

But speaking with newsmen yesterday in Lagos, the majority leader explained that Hon. Abok was removed for "financial misappropriation, dictatorial tendencies and gross incompetence."

He told reporters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos that the former Speaker used his position as speaker to; "Corruptly enrich himself and develop his personal political empire, thereby frustrating policies that could have engendered development to the state."

Gapyil accused the former speaker of shutting down the House for three months and finding a home in the major opposition party, noting that these acts culminated in his removal.

Daily Trust reports that these allegations were previously raised in a petition sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by a group.

But the impeached speaker dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

However, the majority leader, who represents Mikang district in the House, insisted the speaker was properly removed.