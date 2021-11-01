Sudan Coup - Protesters Killed During Large Oct 30 Marches of the Millions

Khartoum / Omdurman / El Gedaref / Kassala — Mass protests took place yesterday, October 30, after resistance committees and activist networks had called for another Marches of the Millions. Hundreds of protesters were wounded and several were killed as security forces used heavy fire, according to witnesses.

Members of Resistance Committees had called for an October 30 Marches of the Millions on Saturday against the military with marches and banners - defying the military coup and the detention campaign of the armed forces against activists and political figured.

Eyewitnesses explained that military forces fired heavily in Khartoum, Omdurman, and East Nile, causing deaths and injuries among protesters.

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, the number of victims of the demonstrations against the military coup has risen to at least 12 dead and hundreds wounded since the coup took place on Monday, October 25, at dawn. Others estimate the number of deaths to be higher.

The doctor's committee published a report today, revealing the death of Kamal Abdel Nasser (22 years old) after being shot in the head on the morning of October 25. 11 deaths were already reported by Radio Dabanga on Friday.

The committee also indicated that three protesters were killed during yesterday's October 30 mass civil disobedience processions in Omdurman. Two of them died in Omdurman Hospital and another in El Arbaeen Hospital. All of them were shot directly by security forces.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that Omdurman witnesses a large Rapid Support Forces (RSF) presence and that several civilians were shot by the forces, including one killing in a hospital. They estimate the total number of deaths to be higher.

The doctor's committee noted that the total number of injured in the October 30 processions in Khartoum, El Gedaref, and Kassala reached 165, including eight serious injuries in Omdurman Hospital. At least 47 of those wounded were shot with live ammunition.

East Nile Hospital also recorded 105 injuries, including six critical injuries resulting from bullet wounds. In Gedaref, eight demonstrators were injured.

Today, Khartoum state witnessed a cautious calm after the massive October 30 processions that filled the roads. Citizens told Radio Dabanga that most of the main roads in Khartoum's neighbourhoods are still barricaded and they explained that protesters are rushing to rebuild the barricades that were removed by the military forces.

Telephone links only work sporadically and the internet is cut off in many places. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that food is becoming more expensive and that bread has become scarce

More protests are expected in the next few days.