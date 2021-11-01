Tanzania: Arts, Culture Festival Sees New Dawn

THE Principal of Arts and Cultural Institute Herbert Makoye has expressed his delights from the people of Bagamoyo.

He said they have shown love through their participation in the 40th Bagamoyo International Festival of Arts and Culture.

Makoye issued these remarks during the festival, hailing the government, residents and artists for bringing energy to the festival and ensuring an outstanding achievement this year, which he confirmed that the cultural festival has grown.

"We are happy to see so many artists flocking to this festival. More and more Tanzanians came to witness this show from several destinations, with multiple artists of different styles performing.

Right now, this festival has grown, and the Bagamoyo people are benefiting.

This shows art is entertainment. People are entertained after being in many roles.

For next year we plan to do a much bigger concert. "

The festival was commenced on Thursday and completed yesterday, opening doors to all those interested in attending to show up free and without any charges.

On the stage, there were cultural dancing groups who performed singly, one after the other.

Among the cultural group that brought life on the stage was 'Magoma Moto' from Bagamoyo, who opened the festival's second day.

They began their performance with drums beating and ladies walking on the stage dancing with a clay pot of fire on their heads; it was dangerous but entertaining.

Another performance was from Talent Search and employment crew. This group was indeed exceptional, staging with cultural dance, acrobatic moves and bicycle acrobatics.

The fun part was a talented guy who lifted six chairs with a stick by his mouth; it was indeed high. I am not sure if it was his teeth jaw that carried those chairs or magic, perhaps.

I was not the only one who was astonished, but that act amused the entire crowd.

There followed a western modern dance group from Dar es Salaam. The group had six ladies who wore in red and white moved with the rhythm of the beats and brought eye-catching entertainment to the crowd.

One of the attendees at the festival was the Kisarawe District Commissioner Nickson Simon. He said the festival has been a great treasure and has brought excitement and the heritage of culture. That includes language, as each artist who performed sang in Kiswahili.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides the Indian Dance staged in the event's opening, there was Rise and Shine band. The band's leading singer was not a Tanzania but from Germany; she sang ragger in Kiswahili.

Many other performances on the stage included Bongo Flavour artists such as Barnaba, Frida Amani (Queen Fifi), Fid Q, Mrisho Mpoto and Maarifa, who coloured his performance with cultural wear.

This weekend has indeed been quite long with local and international tourists at Bagamoyo district to witness the 40th Bagamoyo Festival of Arts and Culture.

Before the festival commenced, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Sports noted that the event aimed to attract 60,000 people as another opportunity to market tourist attractions in the district and other places where Daily News saw participants from within and outside the country, including China, India, Malawi and others in Bagamoyo for the festival.

Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Hassan Abbasi, stated apart from arts and music entertainments, the participants would get an opportunity to visit Saadan National Park and various historical sites.

"This festival will be part of promoting the country's tourism; we have decided to link it with tourism," Abbasi stated on Tuesday when introducing the three-day festival.

Abbasi said President Samia Suluhu Hassan toured the district in September when recording the Royal Tour Programme. Hence, the festival has supported the President's efforts to promote the country's heritage.

"Through this sector, the government wants to give more job opportunities to Tanzanian youth," he said.

"We want to make the sector contribute more to the country's economy," he stated.