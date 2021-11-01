Tanzania: Tz Committed to Strong Ties With Turkey-Minister

THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Liberata Mulamula has said Tanzania will continue consolidating cooperation with Turkey which has been beneficial to both countries.

The minister highlighted some key areas which Tanzania has benefited as scholarships where currently there are more than 400 Tanzanian students studying in different universities in Turkey.

"These students are studying different fields which are vital for development of our country such as medicine, engineering and other science courses. I want to thank the Turkey government for this milestone," Ambassador Mulamula said while giving her address during the commemoration of 98 years of Turkey independence held in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

She also expressed gratitude to Turkey for introducing direct fright connecting the country's capital Istambul with the Dar es Salaam city and other parts of the world through Turkish Airlines.

She said that Turkey was also a Tanzania's development in a number of sectors such as education, construction and then most recent, construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Dar es Salaam to Kilosa to Makutupora in Singida Region.

For his part, Turkish Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Mehmet Gulluoglu, said his government was ready to strengthen cooperation in different areas including technical expertise and cultural relationship for mutual benefits.

"Turkey is ready to support reforms and development efforts under the exemplary leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan,"

The envoy also stated that already there were a numbers of Turkish Non Government Organizations (NGOs) working in the fields of development within Tanzania, reaching people from different regions.