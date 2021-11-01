Tanzania: Tz Committed to Strong Ties With Turkey-Minister

31 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Liberata Mulamula has said Tanzania will continue consolidating cooperation with Turkey which has been beneficial to both countries.

The minister highlighted some key areas which Tanzania has benefited as scholarships where currently there are more than 400 Tanzanian students studying in different universities in Turkey.

"These students are studying different fields which are vital for development of our country such as medicine, engineering and other science courses. I want to thank the Turkey government for this milestone," Ambassador Mulamula said while giving her address during the commemoration of 98 years of Turkey independence held in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

She also expressed gratitude to Turkey for introducing direct fright connecting the country's capital Istambul with the Dar es Salaam city and other parts of the world through Turkish Airlines.

She said that Turkey was also a Tanzania's development in a number of sectors such as education, construction and then most recent, construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Dar es Salaam to Kilosa to Makutupora in Singida Region.

For his part, Turkish Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Mehmet Gulluoglu, said his government was ready to strengthen cooperation in different areas including technical expertise and cultural relationship for mutual benefits.

"Turkey is ready to support reforms and development efforts under the exemplary leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan,"

The envoy also stated that already there were a numbers of Turkish Non Government Organizations (NGOs) working in the fields of development within Tanzania, reaching people from different regions.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X