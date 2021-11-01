Tanzania: Niger Pledges Protection of Arusha - Based African Court

THE Republic of Niger has reiterated a strong commitment to the protection of human rights and mandate of the Arusha-based African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) as the only continental judicial body of the African Union (AU).

President Mohamed Bazoum told a delegation of the African Court headed by its President, Lady Justice Imani Aboud recently that his country is a constitutional democracy that embraces the rule of law and fundamental freedoms as prime governance standards.

According to a statement issued by the Arusha-based Continental Court yesterday in Dar es Salaam, such commitments were recalled as President Bazoum welcomed to the State House in Niamey the delegation which also comprised the Vice-President, Justice Blaise Tchikaya and key Registry staff.

Highlighting the purpose of the Court's visit, Justice Aboud who is Tanzanian stated that "after its long-standing commitment made by ratifying the Court's Protocol, it is high time that Niger filed the Declaration recognising the jurisdiction of the Court to entertain cases brought by individuals and NGOs."

In echoing such request, the President of Niger pledged to consider all processes towards the filing of the Declaration in a bid to affirm Niger's human rights credentials and foster its participation in regional integration.

The African Court's delegation undertook the visit to Niger as part of its sensitization programme to the member states of the AU, aimed at increasing awareness of the Court among various stakeholders, mainly governments.

During its four-day visit to Niger, the Court's delegation also paid courtesy calls and held meetings with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Communication in his capacity as Acting Minister of Justice.

The delegation also met the Speaker of Niger Parliament, the President of the Court of Cassation, the President of the Constitutional Court and the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission.

Engagements with such various stakeholders involved their respective roles in raising awareness domestically on work of the Court and how best Niger can play its role in attainment of African Court's mandate in line with relevant norms of AU pertaining to human rights, democracy and rule of law.

The statement indicated also that various officials and stakeholders met during the visit assured the Court's delegation of their eagerness to extend effective cooperation to the continental judicial institution in achieving its mandate.

Such steps, according to the statement, would reinforce the protection of rights and freedoms primarily guaranteed to citizens by domestic mechanisms, which States establish in fulfillment of their obligations under African and international instruments.