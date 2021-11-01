Tanzania: Simba Face Big Test Vs Coastal Union

REIGNING champions Simba have another unpredictable test to pass as they host Coastal Union in the ongoing NBC Premier League season at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

It will be a battle for maximum three points as such; the team which will play its cards well in all 90 minutes will walk out chest up.

Speaking yesterday in the city, Simba Assistant Coach Selemani Matola said they have had enough preparations and are ready for the game which he said will not be easy as many people think.

"All players are in good frame of mind to face the challenge even though we are aware that this season is very competitive as each team is playing with determination to win every game which comes on their way," Matola, who has just graduated with CAF B Diploma, said.

He then admitted that after being knocked out of the Champions League, pressure inside and outside the team was great hence he seized the opportunity to thank caretaker coach Thierry Hitimana for doing a great job to cool down things.

The defending champions go into the match with positive mentality after winning their previous encounter 1-0 against Polisi Tanzania at the same venue which helped them a lot to get back into the race.

Zambian import midfield maestro Larry Bwalya was the one who converted from the spot-kick in the 90th minute to navigate what seemed to be a sinking ship to safety thereby bagging all the points.

The match was Hitimana's first premier league showdown at the helm of the Reds following the exit of his predecessor Didier Gomes who allegedly went separate ways with the club due to decimal performance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

As such, Simba family will be eyes open to see how Hitimana will handle his second league home duel bearing in mind that they need nothing short of ER than essential three points to keep climbing up the league ladders.

They, however, face a side which is yet to taste victory from their three matches played as they have managed only two draws to collect 2 points and losing the other fixture.

From this brief statistics, Simba are seen as favourites to stand tall over their opponents but in football, usually the final whistle of the referee decides who is eligible to go back home with full pockets.

The Tanga giants lost their past game 1-0 to Ruvu Shooting and will be heads up to make a comeback against title contenders Simba who have vowed to retain the championship for the fifth time in a row.