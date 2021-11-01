Mauritius: United Nations Representative Conducts Debriefing Session On His Visit to Mauritius

press release

A debriefing session in connection with the country visit of the United Nations Representative in Mauritius, Mr Marcos A. Orellana, organised by the Human Rights Division, was held, today, at the Human Rights Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Port Louis.

The Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mrs Asha Devi Burrenchobay; the UN Resident Coordinator, Mrs Christine Umutoni; and the UNDP Resident Representative, Ms Amanda Serumaga, were present.

Mr Marcos was the Special Rapporteur from the UN who was on a visit to Mauritius from 25 to 29 October 2021. He conducted a country visit whereby he made preliminary observations on the Wakashio disaster, solid and hazardous wastes, pesticides, climate change and human rights. A full report on the issues discussed during his visit will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council at its 51st session in September 2022.

Wakashio disaster

Mr Marcos urged Mauritius to carry out a comprehensive analysis of the human rights, environmental, physical and mental health, and other socio-economic consequences of the casualty, and to prepare an Action Plan to address the findings of the said analysis, and to keep monitoring the situation. He also commended the updating of the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan following the MV Wakashio disaster.

Solid and Hazardous Wastes

He expressed satisfaction of the intention of Mauritius to become a plastic-free country, in particular the ban on certain single use plastics and plastic bags that entered into force this year. These measures, he pointed out, are a positive start and urged the Government to establish a comprehensive strategy towards a circular economy, including measures such as incentives for the collection and recycling of plastics.

He noted a very low percentage of recycling in the country, with more than 96% of waste ending up at Mare Chicose landfill. He therefore urged the Government of Mauritius to work towards the full and effective implementation of the strategy for solid waste management that is being prepared with the assistance of the Agence Française de Développement. The strategy should include concrete measures to reduce plastic consumption, increase the amount of recycling, and reinitiate composting, he said.

Pesticides

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Marcos emphasised the need to increase the institutional capacity to monitor the sale and use of pesticides and called on Government to carry out studies on impacts of pesticides on the health of farmers, their families, and consumers.

Climate change

On the issue of climate change, he recalled that as a Small Island Developing State located in an active tropical cyclone basin, Mauritius is particularly vulnerable to the climate change emergency. He expressed satisfaction that the country has been among the first countries to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change and welcomed the recent revisions of its Nationally Determined Contribution whereby Mauritius commits to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 40% by 2030.

The Special Rapporteur also took note, with appreciation, of the 2020 Climate Change Act, including the setting up of a Climate Change Committee to enable multi-stakeholder participation for the preparation of the national climate change strategies and action plans for mitigation and adaptation.