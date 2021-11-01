Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius Obtains New Sequencing Device That Uses Nanopore Technology

press release

Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) were recently in Mauritius to train technicians of the Ministry of Health and Wellness on a new sequencing machine that uses the Nanopore technology.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, made this announcement, this afternoon, at the press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the seat of his Ministry, in Port-Louis.

The Health Minister highlighted that the training by the WHO experts is over adding that the sequencing device is already in use with 45 samples being processed. The results of the samples will be obtained in the coming days, he added.

Furthermore, Dr Jagutpal gave an overview of the ongoing vaccination campaign and highlighted that to date, some 903,154 persons have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 852,595 persons have been fully vaccinated. As regards booster doses, 16,037 persons have already been inoculated, he underlined.

In addition, Minister Jagutpal underscored that the Pfizer vaccination campaign for those under 18 years old is still ongoing and to date, 29,057 persons have already been inoculated with their first dose whereas 11,638 persons have been fully vaccinated.

As far as Rodrigues is concerned, the Minister indicated that 59,2% of the population have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the percentage of persons fully vaccinated stands at 57,4%.

The Health Minister further spoke about the situation in treatment centres and at the New ENT Hospital. There are 36 patients admitted with 23 patients under oxygen support, four patients under ventilator, while nine patients are being monitored due to their medical condition, he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, Dr Jagutpal indicated that 613 COVID-19 positive local cases and 17 imported cases have been recorded this week. The imported cases are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. Two hundred and thirty-four of the local positive patients are admitted in different hospitals around the country, and 73 unvaccinated people from abroad are currently staying in quarantine centres. As per established protocols, they will be required to do three PCR tests, notably on their arrival at the airport, on the seventh day, and on the 14th day, he pointed out.

For the same period, there has been 17 COVID-19 related deaths. A breakdown of this number showed that four of the deceased were aged less than 60 years old, 11 were not vaccinated, and six fully vaccinated, including two people without any medical issues while 15 had several comorbidities. From March to date, 156 COVID-19 deaths were reported, Dr Jagutpal added.

Regarding the COVID-19 situation in Rodrigues, the Minister apprised that seven positive cases, imported from Mauritius, were detected and transferred to quarantine centres. In total, there has been nine positive cases in Rodrigues, Dr Jagutpal said.