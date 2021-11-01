Mauritius: World Stroke Day - President Launches National Stroke Awareness Campaign

press release

A two-year National Stroke Awareness Campaign, aiming to raise nationwide awareness on stroke signs and the benefits of timely access to emergency medical care, was launched, today, by the President of the Republic, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, in the context of the World Stroke Day observed on 29 October. The launching ceremony was held at the University of Mauritius (UoM).

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the UoM, Professor Sanjeev K. Shobhee, the Deputy Chief Government Whip, Mr Soobeersingh Dhunoo, the President of the Association Physiotherapists, Mr Rizwan Chumroo, and other personalities were present.

The website strokemu.org and banners with key messages on symptoms of stroke and rehabilitation treatment were launched on the occasion. The interventions of stroke survivors were also part of the programme.

In his address, President Roopun expressed gratitude to all health professionals including Occupational Therapists, Speech and Language Therapists, Physiotherapists for embarking on this laudable initiative, which he said is a very first.

He highlighted that when somebody has a stroke, every second that goes by is crucial, hence the need to act promptly while highlighting in these cases both the lives of the stroke survivor and their families are impacted.

The President further mentioned that in Mauritius, around 50 Mauritius suffer from some kind of stroke on a daily basis due to the prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases and rehabilitation programmes provide effective ways to treat stroke survivors. This campaign, therefore, will help to sensitise and educate people on stroke cases and to mitigate the risks, he added.

For his part, Professor Sobhee pointed out that the UoM is committed to strengthening rehabilitation programmes adding that the university offers a BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy and a BSc (Hons) Occupational Therapy. He expressed his appreciation that the university is associated with this nationwide campaign on stroke awareness.

As for Mr Chumroo, he spoke of the importance of minimising the risks of severity and disabilities due to stroke while emphasising that a stroke can happen to anyone. On figures, he indicated that more than 4000 Mauritians had a stroke in 2019. The aim, he stated, is to save a life fast, to change the mindset and foster an inclusive society with the retention of stroke survivors by their employers.