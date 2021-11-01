Mauritius: Press Presentation of Finalists of Miss Environment International Mauritius 2021/22

press release

The 11 finalists of the first Edition of Miss Environment International Mauritius 2021/22 were presented to the press, yesterday, at Le Suffren Hotel & Marina in Port-Louis, in the presence of the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Ms Marie Alexandra Tania Diolle.

The event is organised by Freedom Events and Communications Ltd with a view to promoting social awareness on environmental issues and encouraging young people to strive for the protection and preservation of the environment.

The local final will be held on 04 December 2021 and the winner will represent Mauritius at the grand international final, scheduled from 13 to 26 March 2022, in Mumbai, India.