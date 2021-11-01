Angola: Sonangol Withdraws Means From China Sonangol Group

Luanda — Angola's National Fuel Society (Sonangol) said that it has recovered, in the favour of the Angolan State, some means belonging to the China Sonangol Group (CS), in partial compensation with interest for the debt.

They are six catamarans, 33 speedboats and a yacht, whose the amounts related to the debt have not been revealed.

Sonangol confirms to have started a recovery process of credits on the China Sonangol Group (CS) related to the funds historically borrowed.

The decision followed the China Sonangol group's failure to settle the debt.

Sonangol recovered the vessels it identified in Vigo, Spain, in the partial compensation with interest for the debt.

However, Sonangol decided to transfer to the State side the recovered means so that they can be used accordingly with its needs, said the company in its press release reached Angop.