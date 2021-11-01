Angola: Sonangol Withdraws Means From China Sonangol Group

30 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's National Fuel Society (Sonangol) said that it has recovered, in the favour of the Angolan State, some means belonging to the China Sonangol Group (CS), in partial compensation with interest for the debt.

They are six catamarans, 33 speedboats and a yacht, whose the amounts related to the debt have not been revealed.

Sonangol confirms to have started a recovery process of credits on the China Sonangol Group (CS) related to the funds historically borrowed.

The decision followed the China Sonangol group's failure to settle the debt.

Sonangol recovered the vessels it identified in Vigo, Spain, in the partial compensation with interest for the debt.

However, Sonangol decided to transfer to the State side the recovered means so that they can be used accordingly with its needs, said the company in its press release reached Angop.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X