Angolan President Arrives in Glasgow for Climate Conference

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço arrived Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, to participate in the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, will speak at the event that takes place from 31 October to 12 November.

On the sidelines of the conference, the President of the Republic will fulfill a diplomatic agenda filled with meetings with relevant political personalities.

João Lourenço arrived in the Scottish capital accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço.

Climate Conference

About 200 delegations, including government entities, business leaders and representatives of civil society, are taking part, from Sunday, in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

The event aims to reflect and alert the Nations to the impact of global warming.

Designated as COP26 (26th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change), the meeting takes place one (1) year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The climate emergency has led many of the world's experts and leaders to emphasize its importance for the direction of Planet Earth in this area, in the coming years.

The 26th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference is crucial for control of climate change.