Africa: Rwandan Nzeyimana Elected New SG of Africa Paralympic Committee

Celestin Nzeyimana was elected new Secretary-General of the Africa Paralympic Committee (APC) at a meeting in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday.

He, along with other committee members, will serve a four-year term.

Nzeyimana, who was the president of Rwanda Paralympic Committee between 2013 and 2017, beat Botswana's Thuso Rasetapa to the position.

Ghanaian Samson Deen heads the newly elected committee, with Egypt's Hayat Khattab and Hamid El Aouni of Cape Verde serving as first and second vice presidents, respectively.

Treasurer is Khaled Mohammed Al-Rugaibi from Libya.