Kenya: Shujaa Sink Germany to Clinch 2021 Safari Sevens Title

Nairobi — Tournament Most Valuable Player Alvin 'Buffa' Otieno and Johnstone Olindi grounded once each as Kenya's main team Shujaa beat Germany 12-5 to clinch the 2021 Safari 7s title, as holders Morans finished third after beating Red Wailers.

It was perfect revenge for Shujaa who had lost 14-12 to the Germans when they met in the group phase of the competition on the opening day, Saturday.

Johnstone Olindi scored the winning try in the second half, adding on to fan fabourite Alvin 'Buffa' Otieno's first half converted try.

In their second meeting against the Germans, Shujaa sought to amend the mistakes from the first game on Saturday where they had lost 14-12 in the pool phase.

They were off to a good start when the combative Otieno dotted down the first try of the game with a powered run through the middle.

Levy Amunga stepped up for the conversion and sent it through for a 7-0 lead.

Otieno had picked up a beautiful offload from Olindi who had drugged three markers with him to the right before flicking the ball back for his compatriot to race down with under the posts.

The Germans however showed some resistance forcing SHujaa to play on the back foot and commit mistakes on possession. They reduced the deficit just before halftime when Jack Hunt crossed over after minutes of sustained pressure from Shujaa.

But the Kenyan lads didn't let the fight off in the second half, coming back the break with a slender 7-5 lead.

Straight from kick off, they took the game to Germany and were finally rewarded when Olindi stretched his hand over the chalk picking the ball in the middle of a maul.

The Kenyan boys held on for the slender lead to clinch the game with a 12-5 score-line.

Earlier, the Kenya Lionesses finished top of the women's round robin tournament after beating Uganda 26-0 in the last round of matches. Grace Gakuya, Christabel Lindo and Janet 'Shebesh' Okello dotted down for the Kenyan girls.

Okello was named the Most Valuable Player and top try scorer in the women's tournament while Otieno was named Most valuable Player of the men's tournament.