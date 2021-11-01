South Africa: 'A Story of South Africa' - Emfuleni Residents Fed Up With Vaal River Pollution Inertia

analysis

Fish continue to die from sewage pollution in the Vaal despite years-long efforts by activists to hold local authorities accountable

It's a story you've heard before, and as Maureen Stewart, vice-chairperson of non-profit organisation Save the Vaal Environment (Save) said, "it's a story of South Africa". Lack of funding. Failure to upgrade and maintain municipal infrastructure. Ecological, environmental and human health repercussions.

Like many areas in South Africa, there are ongoing sewage spills into the Vaal River, predominantly from the Emfuleni Municipal wastewater treatment system, which have affected human and animal health, the environment and ecology - with many yellowfish dying.

"The situation has not changed," said Stewart. "This has been an ongoing issue that has escalated over probably [over more than a decade].

"The end result is that we've got a load of raw sewage going straight into the river. This has caused a major ecological and environmental disaster."

In February this year, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) released a report into the sewage problem of the Vaal River after a three-year investigation.

The report emphasised the importance of the Vaal water system, with about 19 million South Africans relying on it for water security, and found...