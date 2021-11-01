South Africa: Do You Know Your Ward Candidates? We Doubt It. So Here's a Guide to Help

analysis

As useful as election posters are, when it comes to local government elections they usually lack the one thing that matters most - the ward candidates. This can leave many eligible voters scratching their heads about who to put their "X" next to. To quell some of the confusion, we've compiled a few pointers on how to find your ward candidates.

Social media isn't usually the place where you'll find poignant social commentary, but earlier this month, political analyst Eusebius McKaiser shared a post on Instagram that summed up the confusion many of us have about local government elections.

Somewhere in Johannesburg, the ANC had erected a poster of Cyril Ramaphosa with the header "Ramaphosa for President" and the date for this year's municipal election. McKaiser had captioned the image "Did you know? 1 November South Africa will be hosting presidential elections."

While this might have been an honest error on the ANC's part, it points to the fact that many eligible voters are unaware of the difference between general and municipal elections, and subsequently might be ignorant of the councillor candidates contesting local government elections in their ward.

During the launch of a municipal election manual compiled by the...