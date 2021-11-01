Liberia: President Weah Departs Liberia for Cop26 Conference

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Sunday, October 31, 2021, departed the country to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNCCC) in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

President Weah will join other world leaders at the 26th edition of the Conference of Parties, popularly known as COP26, to participate in the World Leaders Summit, as well as high-level plenary discussions.

President Weah, a staunch supporter of climate change policies, and his colleagues - including delegates from the private and public sectors - are expected to discuss and take immediate actions aimed at meeting global commitments to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

On the margins of COP26, the President will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with other world leaders.

The conference is expected to last for two weeks under the joint Presidency of the United Kingdom and Italy.

While the Liberian Chief Executive is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, will chair the cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President of Liberia, Chief Jewel Howard Taylor, and via telephone conversation with the President, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah.