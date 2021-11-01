Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records One Death, 74 New Infections

1 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The fatality toll now stands at 2,896, while 211,961 infections have been confirmed in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced an additional death from the coronavirus pandemic.

It said 74 new infections were recorded across seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday.

According to the centre in an update on its facebook page, Lagos State reported the new fatality as a backlog for October 30.

The centre added that Abia State and Lagos State reported a backlog of 26 and one discharged cases respectively for October 30, increasing the number of discharged cases to 203,121.

Breakdown

The new data revealed that Benue State topped the chart with a backlog of 49 cases, followed by Enugu State with six cases for October 29.

Osun State in the South-west also reported six cases, Kano State and Oyo State followed with five and four cases respectively.

While the FCT reported two cases, Bayelsa and Ogun recorded a single case each.

The centre noted that seven states: Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Ondo, Taraba and Sokoto recorded no cases on Sunday.

