Nigeria's Future Bleak Without Restructuring - Yoruba Council of Elders

The Yoruba Council of Elders Sunday said the future of Nigeria is bleak without restructuring of the system.

The leader of the council in Ondo State, Elder Anthony Meraiyebu, stated this while briefing newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State at the weekend.

He said the hope of a stable and progressive nation would remain forlorn without taking the necessary step.

He said it would be in interest of the country for President Muhammadu Buhari to work with the members of the National Assembly to restructure the country before the 2023 poll.

"Ignoring the torrents of calls for restructuring and pretending as if all is well amounts to mere ploy to postpone the evil day. Everybody has seen it clearly that the lopsided nature of the country's structure can no longer be sustained.

"For how long are we going to be playing ostrich, pretending as if all is well? People are not just complaining, they are agitating and their agitations are becoming deafening. Yet, we are paying no attention, rather, we are watching over the decay brought upon the system by years of injustice and unfairness in the running of the affairs of the country," he said.

He urged other Nigerians to join the calls for restructuring, noting that the level of discontentment in the country called for concern as it could rupture the entire system.

He said, "It will be in our collective interest if the issue (of restructuring) is genuinely tackled and laid to rest before elections are held, so that the future could be placed on a sound footing."