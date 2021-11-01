Egypt: Sisi to Head for Britain Today to Attend Cop26

31 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will leave on Sunday for Britain to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) due to open in Glasgow Monday.

Sisi's participation in the two-day summit came at an invitation from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson whose country is chairing the summit, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said, noting that the invitation came in view of Egypt's pivotal role at the regional and international levels within the framework of climate change talks.

The president will focus during the summit on issues having to do with developing countries in general and African states in particular as well as means of promoting international climate action, the spokesman said.

The president will also stress Egypt's interest in hosting the coming climate summit in 2022, added the spokesman.

During the visit, Sisi will hold talks with Johnson on means of cementing bilateral ties which have witnessed a quantum leap in the past years.

The talks will also address a host of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The president will also hold a number of meetings with chiefs of state to review means of enhancing bilateral ties and exchange views on several regional and international issues.

