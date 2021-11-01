Africa: Egypt Named PSC Chairperson of November

Egypt has been named chairperson of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) during the month of November.

The PSC is set to probe efforts to manage catastrophes in Africa, as well as reach permanent solutions to the threats of terrorism and illegal immigration.

Also on the November agenda, are the files of climate change and continental peace and security.

The PSC is also scheduled to review a report by the head of the AU Commission on continental efforts to fight terrorism, while giving its member states the chance to outline a strategy to help achieve that.