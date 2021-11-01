Egypt: Environment Min. Says Cop26 Summit Is Important Chance for Settling Disputable Issues

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said on Sunday the climate summit that will open tomorrow in Glasgow, UK, is an important step to settle controversial topics and reach a plan of action to achieve hoped for goals that were agreed upon in 2015 Paris Climate Pact.

The summit will tackle issues of resilience and adaptation.

The summit will include an Egyptian pavilion that will feature successful stories in facing the impact of climate change through carrying out national projects in the renewable energy, sustainable transport, irrigation and agriculture domains, the minister said in statements before leaving.

Fouad will lead a high-level delegation to 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the Framework Convention on Climate Change.