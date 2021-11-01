Egypt: PM Back Home After Visit to Expo 2020 Dubai

31 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli returned home on Saturday after a successful visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he headed a high-level delegation, including ministers and respective officials, to take part at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The premier inspected Egypt's pavilion which housed some artifacts alongside replicas of King Tut's golden mask, royal casket and chair.

He also met his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and a number of UAE ministers and officials in the Arab country.

The Egyptian pavilion was designed to reflect the Egyptian identity with Hieroglyphic inscriptions on the walls and murals reflecting the country's identity and depicting its ancient and modern history.

