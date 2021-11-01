Egypt: Armed Forces Engineering Authority Organizes Field Tour for Int'l Team to Bahr El Baqar Plant

31 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Armed Forces Engineering Authority arranged a field visit for an international delegation - grouping officials and experts in the irrigation domain - to Bahr el Baqar wastewater treatment plant.

The tour was arranged on the fringe of the Cairo Water Week and within the framework of the Armed Forces general command's keenness on highlighting the achievements realized in the giant development projects.

The delegation stood on the stages of implementing the project and its great importance in making use of agricultural wastewater and treating this water to be fit for irrigation.

The delegation also watched a documentary film about the project before inspecting the project which was registered in Guinness Records as the largest agricultural wastewater treatment plant in the world.

The project is meant to treat about 5.6 million cubic meters of agricultural wastewater to be used in irrigating large swathes of land in northern and central Sinai.

