Egypt: Sports Minister Says Olympic Achievements Made With Sisi Support

31 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy said Sunday that Egypt could, with support from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, achieve progress in the Olympic Games.

Egypt could clinch 15 different medals in the freestyle and Romanian wrestling championships of the Mediterranean, said a proud Sobhy.

He was talking about a national program to hone skills of Olympians, which is conducted by the Ministry of Sports.

Sobhy said his Ministry is acting to build a new generation of promising players, as well as train coaches in techniques included in that program.

Proper nutrition is important for players who participate in the program, the minister stressed, noting that scientific measurements are conducted on players followed by an assessment of performance.

