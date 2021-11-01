Egypt: Health Advisor - Presidential, Govt Support of Diversified Vaccines Sources

31 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Presidential Health Advisor Dr. Mohamed Awad Tag el-Dine said Egypt has early incorporated a government-backed diversified approach in obtaining coronavirus vaccines, with a view to vaccinating the largest number of citizens, in line with the poilitical leadership's directives on this score.

In exclusive statement to eXtraNews TV channel Sunday, the health official said the State spent dlrs 400 million to obtain large quantities of vaccines.

Egypt is concluding agreements with vaccine production companies worldwide for the local vaccine manufacturing process in Egypt, Tag El-Dine said.

He reffered to a number of agreements Egypt signed with giant vaccine makers, to render Egypt a key vaccine producion hub to meet Egyptian, African and regional needs.

