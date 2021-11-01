Egypt: Irrigation Min. - State of Alert Raised for Rain, Flash Flood Season

31 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Mohamed Abdel Ati underlined the importance of raising the state of alert at the ministry in preparation for the rain and flash flood season.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring the preparedness of spillways and floods protection facilities for this season.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a periodical meeting which he held with the ministry's leaderships to follow up projects being implemented by the ministry nationwide.

He hailed the great success of the 4th Cairo Water Week, giving directives to start preparations for the fifth edition due to be held in October 2022.

He highlighted the importance of taking all coronavirus precautionary measures at all the ministry's affiliated buildings.

He also reviewed the progress realized so far for the national project of upgrading canals.

