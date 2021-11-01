Egypt: Oil Minister - Investments of Coke, Solar Complex in Suez Hit Dlrs 1.770 Bn

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Mollah on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a coke and solar production complex at the refinery of Suez Oil Processing Company with total investments of dlrs 1.770 bn as part of the ministry's strategy to develop the Suez refinery and upping its production capacity.

In statements, Mollah said the project aims at maximizing the production capacity of high-value oil productions especially the botane gas as the solar will be produced according to international standards in order to reduce imports and provide high-quality fuel for the modern vehicles.

The minister noted that the ministry's strategy for upgrading the oil refinery industry has been adopted two years go, adding that the new expansions in the oil refineries as well as the overhaul development of industrial and safety measures would guarantee the highest standards of operation and compliance with environmental conditions.

The minister also inspected the site of Asphalt factory whose investments hit dlrs 61 million and is expected to produce 1,200 tons per day to meet the local market needs as such product is very vital for the wide-scale urban expansion in the country.

The minister also inspected the air distillation unit for distillation of crude oil to obtain petroleum products and to manage and secure the necessary feeding for the coalification complex whose investments hit EGP 2.2 billion and is expected to produce 1.2 million tons annually.