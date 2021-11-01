Eritrea: Seminar for Eritrean Nationals in Riyadh

Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ conducted a seminar for Eritrean nationals residing in Riyadh and its environs on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments in relation to global developments.

At the seminar that was conducted on 29 October, Mr. Alamin gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments, as well as on the national security, economic, political, diplomatic, and information programs.

Indicating that strong resilience against all external hostilities is not new to the Eritrean people and that community-based development and resilience programs endowed with a strong relationship between the Government and people have created a strong nation and national identity Mr. Alamin expressed conviction that these values will enable Eritrea to emerge victorious against the new wave of hostilities.

Highlighting the significance of the effort the Government of Eritrea is exerting in ensuring regional peace and cooperation, Mr. Alamin said that Eritrea will maintain reinforced engagement for the development of mutual cooperation and friendship with the neighboring peoples and countries.

Mr. Alamin commended nationals abroad for their contribution to national affairs and public diplomacy activities and called on the nationals to reinforce organizational capacity and raise awareness to enhance their role in the overall national drives.

Mr. Alamin also gave answers to questions raised by the participants of the seminar.