Tunisia: Conference in Sfax On 'Common Tunisian-Algerian-Arab Struggle'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Association of the Maghreb fraternity held Sunday in Sfax a conference on the theme "the common Tunisian-Algerian-Arab struggle", on the commemoration of the 67th anniversary of the outbreak of the Algerian revolution.

At this meeting held at the headquarters of the local labour union, a representative of the Algerian diplomacy, Jamel Chiheb said the fraternal relations between the Tunisian and Algerian people are "historic", adding that Tunisia and Libya have played an important role in the Algerian war of independence, despite the occupation.

For his part, Secretary General of the Libyan National People's Movement, Mustapha Zaidi said the Algerian revolution marked a turning point in the history of the entire region, calling for lessons to be learned from this revolution to revive the project of Arab nationalism.

Speaking on the occasion, coordinator of the Arab Maghreb forum for research and studies, Abdellatif Hanechi stressed the strength of ties between Tunisia and Algeria throughout history, recalling the support provided by Algerians to the national movement in Tunisia.