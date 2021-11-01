Liberia: Pres. Weah Addresses World Leaders At Cop26 On Monday

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, will on Monday, November 1, 2021, call for concerted and accelerated global actions to minimize warming from climate change.

President Weah left Liberia on Sunday, October 31, 2021 to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26), otherwise known as United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNCCC) 2021 in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

The conference which began on October 31, 2021, and run through November 12, 2021, is under the joint Presidency of the United Kingdom and Italy.

Taking to the podium on Monday, the Liberian Chief Executive will address his fellow World Leaders during the First Part of the High-Level Segment in Plenary Cairn Gorm.

While informing the world of Liberia's national policy framework and other mechanisms to promote a beneficial climate for all, President Weah will remind the international community about their commitments and the need to accelerate actions towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

President Weah, a staunch campaigner for a conducive climate for all, made sure Liberia was one of the first countries in the world to host a national climate change and environment conference since the re-entry of the United States of America into the Paris Agreement.

The Liberian Leader is expected to let his counterparts know that addressing the issues of climate is as important (if not more than) as combating the existing global pandemic, COVID-19.

On the margins of COP26, the President is expected to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with other world leaders.