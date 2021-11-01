Egypt: PM - Egypt Implements Numerous Inspiring Urban Projects, Programs

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted on Sunday that Egypt implements numerous projects and programs that can inspire a lot of countries and cities worldwide through the urban development national project adopted by Egypt.

In his speech at the celebration of the World Cities Day hosted by Luxor city, the premier said that the project aims at establishing new, green and smart cities including New Administrative, Al Alamein and 20 other cities as well as developing the infrastructure, roads, green areas and archeological sites in the old cities.

He also congratulated the General Authority for Urban Planning over winning a prize from the United Nations Human Settlement Programme over its efforts to develop urban areas.

He also conveyed President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's greetings to the participants of the celebration and asserted that Egypt adopts the UN 2030 sustainable development goals that aim at raising the livelihood standards of the Egyptian citizen.

He also said that Egypt plans to host the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27) in Sharm el Sheikh.