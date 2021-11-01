Egypt: Agriculture Minister Highlights Sisi's Directives On Developing Lakes

31 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed Al Qoseir has shed light on the importance of implementing President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives on the importance of developing Egyptian lakes and preventing any encroachments on them.

During a meeting on Sunday with the leaderships of the General Authority for Fish Resources, the minister called for achieving the biggest benefit from the authority's untapped assets especially fish farms to increase the productivity and create job opportunities.

Qoseir also called for taking legal procedures against the encroachers and collecting fines imposed on them.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

