Egypt: One Million Entrepreneurs Initiative Offers Innovative Solutions to Economic Challenges - Min.

31 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Planning Minister Hala el Saeed said on Sunday the One Million Entrepreneurs initiative provides innovative and applicable solutions to economic challenges, atop of which is stimulating the economy by carrying out projects for young people so that they become a productive social power to effectively contribute to development efforts.

In statements after the signing of many cooperation protocols between the "Rowad 2030" project and several Egyptian universities, the minister said students in each university were allowed to register in One Million Entrepreneurs platform by QR Code.

The initiative aims to qualify one million entrepreneurs through a state-backed learning program by 2030 within the framework of the sustainable development strategy Egypt's Vision 2030.

A high turnout by youths was reported on "Egypt career summit": and "startup land" activities that are included in the initiative, said Ghada Khalil, director of the project.

She added that 30,000 trainees joined the first stage of the initiative with more than 38,000 training courses and 187,000 lectures being organized.

Of the 30,000 participants, males represented 67% and females 33%, she added.

Some 53.2% of the participants were students, 2.5% PhD holders, 7.8% holders of Master's degree, 36.5% university students,10% owners of startups, 48% employed people and 42% jobless.

The three-stage program, which was launched in April, aims to equip would-be entrepreneurs with the tools they need to turn an idea into a successful startup.

