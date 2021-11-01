Egypt: Sisi Arrives in Glasgow to Attend Cop26

31 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday arrived in the Scottish city of Glasgow to take part in the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

El-Sisi's participation in the two-day summit comes upon an invitation from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson whose country is to chair the event, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

Egypt was invited to attend the summit in light of its "pivotal role at the regional and international levels within the framework of climate change talks," Rady added.

The president will focus during the summit on issues of concern to developing countries in general, and African states in particular, as well as means of pushing forward international efforts to combat climate change, the presidential spokesman noted.

The president will also affirm Egypt's keenness on hosting the COP27 summit in November 2022, Rady said.

In early October, Egypt was selected as a nominee to host next year's event.

The president is scheduled to hold a meeting with the British premier on the sidelines of the summit to discuss means of strengthening bilateral ties and address a host of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He is due to meet with a number of heads of state on the fringe of the summit to review means of boosting bilateral relations and tackling regional and international issues.

