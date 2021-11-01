Egypt: PM Tours Official Exhibit of World Cities Day in Luxor

31 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has inspected the official exhibit of the World Cities Day in Luxor. He was accompanied by Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

The premier toured a number of the exhibit's pavilions, including those of the Local Development Ministry, governmental partners, and UN and EU agencies.

Madbouli had a conversation with the exhibitors, and praised efforts exerted to organize the exhibit in such a magnificent way.

He said the fair aims to support women and empower them in the economic domain, in addition to providing jobs for families in Upper Egypt and developing handicrafts.

