South Africa: Gauteng Health Sets Up Pop-Up Vaccination Sites for Election Day

HelenOnline/Wikimedia Commons
Voting day in the 2014 general election, Paradyskloof, Stellenbosch, South Africa.
31 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Health Department will set up at least 94 pop-up vaccination sites near voting stations in the province on the day of the Local Government Elections on Monday.

This will supplement the national Health Department's 1 000 pop-up sites that will also be operational near polling stations across the country.

In a statement, the department said the pop-up sites will be based in all five districts in the province and will be open throughout the day.

"Bring your ID or birth certificate or police-signed affidavit confirming your identity to the vaccination site. The team will register you on the EVDS and vaccinate you on the spot. All eligible people are encouraged to get vaccinated ahead of the fourth wave to ensure that they are protected from severe illness, hospitalisation or death in the event that they contract Coronavirus," the statement said.

The department urged all those engaged in campaigning to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols during mass gatherings, which "remain potential super-spreaders of the virus".

"Even though most gatherings are held outdoors, the risk is still high when large crowds gather without observing the key non-pharmaceutical interventions of mask wearing, maintaining a safe physical distance and sanitising or washing hands with soap. These interventions remain the most effective measures to prevent the spread of the virus".

